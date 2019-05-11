Trump: I Wanted to Fire Don McGahn More Than Mueller

President Trump says he was “never a big fan of” former White House Counsel Don McGahn. In a Saturday afternoon tweet, apparently in response to reports that he asked McGahn to publicly clear him of obstruction after the release of the Mueller report, Trump said he was never going to fire Mueller and would have been more likely to fire McGahn. “I was NOT going to fire Bob Mueller, and did not fire Bob Mueller. In fact, he was allowed to finish his Report with unprecedented help from the Trump Administration,” the president tweeted. “Actually, lawyer Don McGahn had a much better chance of being fired than Mueller. Never a big fan!” McGahn, who is said to have testified to special counsel Robert Mueller about Trump urging him to remove Mueller from the Russia investigation, reportedly rejected a request from the Trump administration to publicly announce that he didn't view that request as obstruction of justice.