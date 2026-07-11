Trump Ignites Health Concerns With Baffling Medical Rant

President Donald Trump has sparked fresh health concerns after bragging that he “just” completed a physical exam at Walter Reed Medical Center.

The 80-year-old president was golfing at the time of his post on Truth Social on Saturday, according to White House press pool reports, and there have been no reports of him undergoing another medical exam after his last one in late May.

The 80-year-old president bragged about his health in a confusing Truth Social post. Truth Social

His announcement was bizarrely tacked onto the end of a post raging at The New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, whose tell-all book about the president has sparked his ire. After dubbing Haberman a “loser” and calling her book a “joke,” he launched into a flex about his own health.

“Also, I just finished a perfect physical at Walter Reed, I do it every six months, and I requested another Cognitive Test, the only President to do so, three times, and I aced them all — Got every question right,” he wrote.

Trump had his most recent physical on May 26, just under two months ago. At the time, his doctor Capt. Sean Barbabella, said the president was in “excellent health.”

The physical revealed Trump had put on 14 pounds since his previous physical in April 2025. It also attempted to explain away Trump’s often discolored and bruised hands, claiming the president’s regimen of aspirin was the culprit.

At the NATO summit in Turkey this week, Trump's hands appeared sore and green-purple. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Trump has crowed on Truth Social about his “perfect” physical many times before, touting his mental prowess by boasting about besting the cognitive test, which he claims is very difficult.

The test he is believed to be referring to, the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, or MoCA, involves a series of questions that includes identifying pictured animals, drawing the time on a clock face, and recalling words given earlier in the test.

It detects cognitive decline and dementia. Anyone who isn’t experiencing cognitive decline should be able to pass it.

There are several versions of the test, so it can be administered frequently without the subject adjusting to remember it.

According to his medical results, Trump has scored 30/30 on the test each time.

The oldest person ever inaugurated, the president has long avoided true scrutiny of his health, with doctors providing vague reports that often do not match with what the public sees.