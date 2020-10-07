White House Says Kudlow Wrong to Claim Trump Visited Oval Office Tuesday
CROSSED WIRES
Appearing on CNBC Wednesday morning, Larry Kudlow raised eyebrows by saying that President Donald Trump ignored self-isolation advice and “showed up” in the Oval Office on Tuesday. The director of the National Economic Council told CNBC that the still-infectious president took “extra precautions,” but he could not confirm that the president wore a mask and didn’t name any other measures that he took for the supposed visit. “The president actually showed up in the Oval Office yesterday with extra precautions with respect to his COVID-19 and he’s getting a lot better, he’s much stronger, so there is some limited activity,” said Kudlow.
However, the White House immediately denied Kudlow’s account, with communications official Ben Williamson writing: “While the president wanted to be in the Oval Office yesterday, he was not there—he stayed back in the residence working from there.” He added that safety preparations have prepared for Trump’s return to the Oval Office.