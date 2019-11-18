PIGS MIGHT FLY
Trump: I’ll ‘Strongly Consider’ Giving Written Impeachment Testimony
The next star witness of the impeachment inquiry could be interesting. President Trump has claimed he’ll “strongly consider” an invitation to submit written testimony to the impeachment inquiry against him. On Sunday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) invited Trump to testify in front of House investigators this week, and her invitation was repeated by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). After doing everything he can to block people from giving evidence to the inquiry, Trump raised eyebrows Monday morning when he wrote on Twitter that he’d give it some thought. Responding to Pelosi’s invitation, he wrote: “[Pelosi] suggested on Sunday’s DEFACE THE NATION that I testify about the phony Impeachment Witch Hunt. She also said I could do it in writing. Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!”