Trump: I’ll Sue Cruz for Being Mean

Donald Trump tweeted that he would sue Ted Cruz if “doesn’t clean up his act, stop cheating, & doing negative ads.” The Friday tweet also revived his attack on Cruz’s citizenship, claiming that Cruz does not have legal standing to run for president as he is, in Trump’s eyes, not a natural-born citizen. The message comes after a week in which Trump accused Cruz’s campaign of using push polls in South Carolina, robocalls which become hostile if a potential voter says he or she supports a candidate other than Cruz. The Cruz campaign denied the allegation.