‘NOTHING TO HIDE’
Trump: I’m Fighting Testimony for Future Presidents
President Trump claimed on Twitter Tuesday that he would “actually like” his current and former aides, namely Mike Pompeo, Rick Perry, and Mick Mulvaney, to testify in the House impeachment inquiry, but that he is “fighting for future Presidents and the Office of the President.” The dubious claim adds to Trump’s past assertions that he would actually like to give his own testimony to legislators conducting the impeachment inquiry. He had previously insisted that he wanted to sit down with Special Counsel Robert Mueller and provide testimony, however, he ultimately opted instead for carefully crafted written answers to Mueller’s questions. Trump wrote in this morning’s tweet, “The D.C. Wolves and Fake News Media are reading far too much into people being forced by Courts to testify before.” He also added that John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser to President Trump who resisted efforts to pressure Ukraine for help against domestic political rivals, is a “patriot” and “may know that I held back the money from Ukraine because it is considered a corrupt country.”
Trump announced in September that he had fired the adviser, who rebutted his claim and insisted that he had resigned of his own accord. Bolton’s lawyer, Charles J. Cooper, said Tuesday that a court decision ordering a former White House counsel for Trump, Don McGahn, to comply with a House subpoena did not apply to Bolton because of the nature of his job. Democrats leading the House impeachment inquiry have been seeking Bolton’s testimony. The statement from Cooper comes a day after a federal district judge rejected the assertion that Trump could block aides from responding to congressional subpoenas based on the claim of presidential immunity and said that it made no difference whether a White House official dealt with national security matters.