Trump: I’m Not Proposing Muslim Internment

Appearing on various talk shows Tuesday morning, Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump rejected criticism of his proposal to ban all Muslim immigration to the United States. While discussing the matter on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, the real-estate mogul compared his plan to the wartime response of Franklin D. Roosevelt following the U.S. entry into WWII. “It’s not unconstitutional keeping people out, frankly, until we get a hold of what’s going on,” he said before citing FDR’s Proclamations 2525 through 2527, which declared Italian, German, and Japanese nationals to be enemy aliens. “He had to do it,” Trump said approvingly. “We’re at war with radical Islam.” Asked whether he’d like to follow in FDR’s footsteps and propose internment camps, Trump distanced himself, saying, “Not at all. I’m not proposing that... We’re not talking about Japanese internment camps, no, not at all.”
