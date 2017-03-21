Trump: I’m the Reason Kaepernick Has No Job

President Trump patted himself on the back Monday night for allegedly helping to keep former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick unemployed. Trump was speaking at a rally in Louisville, Kentucky, when he brought up the athlete, who opted out of his contract a few weeks ago after he made season-long headlines for kneeling during the national anthem to protest U.S. police brutality and systemic racism. Kaepernick’s demonstration drew criticism from many football fans, but other athletes all over the country joined the silent protest before their own games. “It was reported that NFL owners don’t want to pick him up because they don’t want to get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump,” Trump said. “Do you believe that? I just saw that. I just saw that.” He continued, “I said if I remember that one I’m going to report it to the people of Kentucky. They like it when people actually stand for the American flag.” Days ago, the Bleacher Report wrote that Kaepernick was in “NFL limbo” because some teams do fear political backlash over his past protests. Kaepernick has said he will stand during the national anthem in the next football season.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED