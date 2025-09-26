Trump Imposes IKEA Tax With New Tariffs on Home Glow-Ups

President Donald Trump’s sprawling tariffs are claiming a new victim: home makeovers.

Trump announced in a Thursday Truth Social post that he was imposing a 50 percent tariff on “all kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, and associated products,” as well as a 30 percent tariff on upholstered furniture beginning Oct. 1st.

“The reason for this is the large scale ‘FLOODING’ of these products into the United States by other outside Countries,” he wrote. “It is a very unfair practice, but we must protect, for National Security and other reasons, our Manufacturing process.”

Furniture spiked 4.7% last month in comparison to August 2024, CNN reported, citing Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Living room and dining room furniture rose an incredible 9.5%, it added.

In a separate post, Trump announced a 100 percent tariff on any branded or patented pharmaceutical product sold by companies that are not currently building manufacturing plants in the U.S.

The new levies mark a fresh blow to big box retailers, who were told by Trump earlier this year to “eat the tariffs” to save their customers from price hikes.

In March, Target CEO Brian Cornell told CNBC that “the consumer will likely see price increases” due to Trump’s sweeping tariffs. Two months later, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon warned in an earnings call that “the higher tariffs will result in higher prices.”

The Supreme Court could put an end to Donald Trump's tariff plans within the next few days. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The statements triggered a Truth Social meltdown from Trump, who said Walmart should stop blaming his policies for the price increases.

“Walmart made BILLIONS OF DOLLARS last year, far more than expected,” he said in May. “Between Walmart and China they should, as is said, ‘EAT THE TARIFFS,’ and not charge valued customers ANYTHING. I’ll be watching, and so will your customers!!!”

IKEA, Walmart, and Target did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

Earlier this month, Trump asked the Supreme Court to intervene after a federal appellate court ruled that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which he invoked to impose the levies, does not “explicitly include the power to impose tariffs.”