Trump in Denial Over Disastrous Latino-Bashing MSG Rally

Donald Trump insists his Latino-trashing rally in New York—which sparked growing outrage , even among Republicans—went “great” and was “filled up.”

“Last night, we had a great rally at Madison Square Garden,” Trump told faith leaders Monday in Powder Springs, Georgia, where one attendee praised the GOP presidential nominee for turning the venue into “MAGA Square Garden.”

At another campaign event in Atlanta, seemingly oblivious that he may have alienated a crucial voting bloc to his electoral success, Trump bragged about the crowd size at his Sunday rally at the Garden.

“We’ve had the greatest rallies in the history of the world, not just of this country,” he said. “There’s never been—I mean, we filled up Madison Square Garden last night. We could have filled it up ten times."

His running mate, JD Vance, also defended the MSG rally and its supposed humor. He said he wished Americans wouldn‘t “get so offended at every little thing.”

Vance: I have heard about the joke… Maybe it's a stupid, racist joke.. Maybe it is not. But we have to stop getting so offended at every little thing can a United States of America. I’m so over it pic.twitter.com/I93s68plT8 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 28, 2024

“I’m just, I’m so over it,” the GOP vice presidential candidate said.

But outside the Trump-Vance bubble, the furor sparked by Trump’s Sunday rally at the Garden “ spread like wildfire ” in Pennsylvania, the crucial swing state that is home to roughly 600,000 Latino voters, the vast majority of whom are Puerto Rican.

Fun fact: There are more Puerto Ricans living in the lower 48 states than there are in Puerto Rico itself; especially in Florida, Pennsylvania, New York, and Texas.https://t.co/sfAh0YG9Yw — Steve F. (@backyardsage) October 29, 2024

The GOP candidate’ chosen comedian , Tony Hinchcliffe, called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” and joked that Latinos produce many children because “there’s no pulling out. They don’t do that. They come inside. Just like they did to our country.”

Less than 24 hours later, Christian leaders prayed over and laid hands on Trump.

People stretch their hands towards Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump as they pray at the National Faith Advisory Summit, in Powder Springs, Georgia on Oct. 28, 2024. Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Meanwhile, some of Trump’s top GOP allies in Congress have spoken out, including Rep. Anthony D’Esposito of New York, who invoked his mother.

I’m proud to be Puerto Rican.



My mom was born and raised in Puerto Rico. It’s a beautiful island with a rich culture and an integral part of the USA.



The only thing that’s ‘garbage’ was a bad comedy set.



Stay on message. — Anthony P. D'Esposito (@ANTHONYDESPO) October 28, 2024

While Trump ignored the mess, his campaign spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, was left to play cleanup on NewsNation Monday, conceding the joke was in “poor taste.”

Her turn at the mop followed her colleague, Danielle Alvarez, who said in a statement, “This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.”

Other Republican members of Congress who lashed out at Hinchfliffe include Sen. Rick Scott and Rep. Carlos Giminez, both of Florida. Scott said the joke “bombed for a reason. It’s not funny and it’s not true.” Giminez was similarly outraged and immediately defended the island.

🚨This is not a joke. It’s completely classless & in poor taste.



Puerto Rico is the crown jewel of the Caribbean & home to many of the most patriotic Americans I know.@TonyHinchcliffe clearly isn’t funny & definitely doesn’t reflect my values or those of the Republican Party. https://t.co/GcFq4gJsBZ — Carlos A. Gimenez (@CarlosGimenezFL) October 28, 2024

The MSG controversy comes one week before Election Day in a razor-thin race that could break either way. And Democrats are seizing on the Madison Square Garden controversy to shore up support from Latino Americans—a crucial voting bloc in all seven battleground states where the election will be decided.

Harris said the MSG rally was nothing new, but “maybe more vivid than usual.” She charged Trump “fans the fuel of hate and division, and that’s why people are exhausted with him.”