Trump in Fresno: 'There Is No Drought'

At a Friday campaign rally in Fresno, California, Donald Trump denied that the state was currently in a drought, blaming water shortages on environmentalists. "We're going to solve your water problem. You have a water problem that is so insane. It is so ridiculous where they're taking the water and shoving it out to sea," he said, adding that "there is no drought."
California is experiencing the effects of a severe, five-year drought that saw the implementation of new water conservation rules. If elected, Trump says he will lift these water-saving rules. "If I win, believe me, we're going to start opening up the water so that you can have your farmers survive," he said on Friday.