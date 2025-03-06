Politics

Trump in Massive Backtrack on Tariffs After Stock Market Plunge

WHAT MARKET?

With Wall Street worried, the president pulls back from the brink.

David Gardner
David Gardner 

Chief National Correspondent

Donald Trump reversed his tariffs for Mexico and Canada.
The Washington Post via Getty Im
David Gardner

David Gardner

Chief National Correspondent

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMystery Blonde Woman Seated Next to Elon Musk at Trump’s Address Is Identified
Liam Archacki
PoliticsCheryl Hines Issues Husband RFK Jr. a Shocking Ultimatum
Nandika Chatterjee
PoliticsChina Warns It’s Ready for ‘Any Type of War’ With U.S. After Trump Tariffs
Yasmeen Hamadeh
PoliticsDem Rep’s Untimely Death Gives Trump a Boost in the House
Mary Ann Akers
PoliticsWATCH: Tiny Gov Agency Blocks DOGE Goons From Building in Heated Standoff
Liam Archacki