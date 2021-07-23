Trump Pal Tom Barrack Released on $250 Million Bond in Illegal Lobbying Case
CLOSE MONITORING
Thomas Barrack, the chair of Donald Trump’s 2017 inaugural fund, was released on bond on Friday after his arrest on federal charges. Barrack, an investment banker and longtime Trump pal, was charged this week with illegally lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of the United Arab Emirates, then lying about it to the FBI. A judge in California set his bond at a whopping $250 million on Friday (to be secured with $5 million in cash), which Barrack will forfeit if he doesn’t show up for future court dates. He was also ordered to wear a GPS bracelet, abide by a curfew, not spend more than $50,000 on anything, and stay within certain geographical areas.
Barrack will be flown to Brooklyn, New York, ahead of an arraignment on Monday in the Eastern District of New York.