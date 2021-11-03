Trump Inevitably Claims Credit for Shock Youngkin Victory Despite Campaign No-Show
‘TRUMP, TRUMP, TRUMP’
Donald Trump is taking an inevitable victory lap for Republican Glenn Youngkin’s stunning victory in Virginia’s governor race on Tuesday night—even though he didn’t appear once in the state during the campaign. Youngkin kept Trump at arm’s length during the race and rarely even mentioned the former president’s name at his rallies, though Trump did hold last-minute phone rally for Youngkin this week. Nevertheless, Trump has decided that the victory is all down to him, writing in a statement late Tuesday: “I would like to thank my BASE for coming out in force and voting for Glenn Youngkin. Without you, he would not have been close to winning.” Trump also laid into Youngkin’s Democrat opponent, Terry McAuliffe, writing: “All McAuliffe did was talk Trump, Trump, Trump and he lost! What does that tell you, Fake News? I guess people running for office as Democrats won’t be doing that too much longer.”