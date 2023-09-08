Trump Actually Inflated Net Worth by $3.6 BILLION Per Year, New York AG Says
‘CONSERVATIVE ESTIMATE’
The New York attorney general’s office, which first accused Donald Trump of inflating his net worth by as much as $2.2 billion in just one year, now says the former president actually overstated his wealth by nearly double that amount. According to a Friday court filing from Attorney General Letitia James, Trump consistently lied about his net worth by $1.9 billion to $3.6 billion between 2011 and 2021, citing expert analysis. Even then, James called the huge figure “still a conservative estimate” as doubts remain regarding many elements of Trump’s financial statements. The new filing stems from a $250 million civil fraud lawsuit filed against Trump, his kids, and his business accusing them of allegedly using overestimates of his net worth to get more out of banks and insurers. But, Trump has previously stood by his “PHENOMENAL NUMBERS” and “BIG CASH” in a Truth Social post, claiming “I WAS DEFAMED BY NYS - ELECTION INTERFERENCE!” The case is set to go to trial on Oct. 2. Trump’s attorneys did not respond to CNBC’s request for comment.