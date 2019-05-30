Trump Insists He Didn’t Tell Navy to Keep USS John S. McCain Out of His Sight

Donald Trump has insisted he didn’t instruct the U.S. Navy to hide the USS John S. McCain from him during his recent trip to Japan. The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday evening that the White House told Navy officials that McCain’s ship must be kept “out of sight” during Trump’s visit. The ship was reportedly covered with a tarpaulin and its sailors—who often wear ball caps with the ship’s name on it—were given the day off. Trump said late Wednesday that he had nothing to do with it, writing: “I was not informed about anything having to do with the Navy Ship USS John S. McCain during my recent visit to Japan.” However, the alternative—that his staff were so concerned about the president’s reaction to it that they quietly requested the covering—doesn’t exactly say much for his stability either.