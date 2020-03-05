Trump Invents Coronavirus Death Rate on ‘Hannity’
President Donald Trump claimed on Wednesday night that the mortality rate for the novel coronavirus, which the World Health Organization upped on Tuesday to 3.4 percent, was a “false number.” During an interview on Fox News’ Hannity, the president added that “this is just my hunch” before speculating why he believes COVID-19 has a much lower death rate.
After saying he’s “had a lot of conversations with a lot of people,” the president went on to estimate that “we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better, just by, you know, sitting around and even going to work” before deciding to spitball on what he believes is the real rate.
“They don’t know about the easy cases because the easy cases don’t go to the hospital, they don’t report to doctors or the hospital in many cases so I think that that number is very high,” Trump declared. “I think the number, personally, I would say the number is way under one percent.”