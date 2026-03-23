Trump Invents Word in Desperate Truth Social Directive

President Donald Trump has mutilated the English language while desperately attempting to get his voting reform bill passed.

Trump, 79, has been fixated on his SAVE America Act, a rebranded version of last year’s Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, which passed in the House but stalled in the Senate.

The new incarnation drills deep into Trump’s obsession with electoral fraud. It requires extensive documentary proof of citizenship and strict voter ID requirements, while states must regularly hand their electoral rolls over to the Department of Homeland Security.

President Donald Trump has invented a new word. Alex Wong/Alex Wong/Getty Images

“American citizens—and only American citizens—should decide American elections," the SAVE America Act website states.

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump, 79, repeated an imaginary word he seemed to premiere last week: “mutilization.”

He wrote, “No Transgender MUTILIZATION of our precious children” as part of his rant.

Donald Trump uses the non-word "MUTILIZATION" on Truth Social on March 22. screen grab

Republicans attempted to include an amendment to the SAVE America Act last week that would prohibit transgender athletes from participating in girls’ or women’s sports.

It also planned to stop federally funded education programs from sponsoring or facilitating athletic programs for transgender women or girls. The amendment was blocked in the Senate in a 49-41 vote.

On March 17, Trump posted, “No Transgender MUTILIZATION of our Children.” It is unclear if he is deliberately blending “mutilation” with another word, if it is on purpose, or if it is an error.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

He has previously, and frequently, referred to “transgender mutilation” of children or “mutilation surgery” on his Truth Social account. The niche topic remains an election priority for MAGA during his war in Iran and a cost-of-living crisis.

The SAVE America Act also imposes onerous new hurdles by requiring voters to appear in person and present proof of citizenship, as well as placing burdens on women who change their last names after getting married.

The rest of Trump’s Sunday evening post saw him instruct Republican lawmakers not to make any deals with the “Crazy, Country Destroying, Radical Left Democrats” during the current partial government shutdown until the SAVE America Act was passed.

The previous time Trump used the word "MUTILIZATION" on Truth Social on March 17. screen grab

The shutdown has strained federal operations and disrupted airport operations.

In his angry post, Trump said a $5 billion cut to funding ICE was “unacceptable to me and the American people” unless it included approval of his SAVE America Act.

Trump also directed Majority Leader of the United States Senate John Thune to “clearly identify those few ‘Republicans’ that are Voting against AMERICA. They will never be elected again!”

The president also told politicians to be prepared to “stay in D.C. for Easter, if necessary” to get his bill passed.

Trump’s Truth Social post followed a phone interview with NewsNation on Sunday, in which he told reporter Hannah Brandt that some lawmakers were discussing funding separate parts of the Department of Homeland Security, such as the TSA, while negotiations continue.

A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent looks on passengers queue to go through security at New York's LaGuardia airport on March 22, 2026. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

TSA agents, deemed essential workers who must work during a shutdown, have quit or called in sick as they have been forced to work without pay until a funding deal is reached, leading to long lines at airports.

Brandt said Trump told her, “‘Democrats want to make a deal, and I don’t think any deal should be made on this until they approve the SAVE America Act.’”

The reporter also asked Trump about his threat on Saturday that ICE agents would be sent to airports to help deal with TSA queues, with the president stating they would stay there “for as long as it takes.”