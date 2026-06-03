Sleepless Trump, 79, Gives Himself New Role in Bizarre Midnight Post

Donald Trump cast himself in a new ultra-masculine role in a bizarre late-night post on Truth Social.

The president, who turns 80 in less than two weeks, shared an apparently AI-generated image of himself standing beside a reflective, mirror-like surface that creates multiple versions of his face. The text at the top reads “Trump 007,” directly invoking the James Bond franchise.

Trump wears a smart suit and tie, with a serious expression, and the reflections and dramatic lighting hark back to old Bond movies. It is unclear if the president is suggesting that he is a spy or rather a suave sex symbol.

Trump's bizarre post. Truth Social / Donald Trump

In May last year, Trump depicted himself as the pope just two weeks after the death of Pope Francis, who was later replaced by American-born Pope Leo XIV.

The controversial post came just days after he joked to reporters, “I’d like to be pope.”

The image posted by Trump featured him wearing a white cassock and a pointed miter, a ceremonial headdress traditionally associated with bishops. A large cross hangs around his neck, while he raises one finger and gazes ahead with a solemn expression.

President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated image of himself dressed as the pope, sparking outrage from Catholic officials. Donald Trump/Truth Social

In April this year, Trump sparked bipartisan backlash by posting—and later deleting—an AI-generated image on Truth Social that depicted him as a Jesus-like figure in a white robe, healing a sick man.

Trump told reporters that he thought it was “me as a doctor.”

“It’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better,” he said. “And I do make people better. I make people a lot better.”

The Bond post, meanwhile, was the culmination of a bizarre posting spree that saw the president share an old black-and-white photo of himself with the late Whitney Houston, call himself the “greatest attraction,” and re-share a letter demanding the pardon of a disgraced ex-congressman found guilty of insider trading.

Donald Trump Truth Social post comparing himself to Jesus. Donald Trump/Truth Social

It comes as the Daily Beast revealed just how much Trump’s posting gets in the way of his sleep. The Beast’s analysis found that Trump’s 861 posts and reposts in May were his most ever in a single month this term. Pushing back, the White House told the Beast the reason for the barrage is simply that Trump’s social media platform is “hotter” than ever.