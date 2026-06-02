White House Gives Bonkers Explanation for Trump’s Manic Posting

The White House has offered an explanation for Donald Trump’s manic Truth Social activity that is as unhinged as the president’s posts themselves.

After a Daily Beast analysis found that Trump’s 861 posts and reposts in May were his most ever in a single month this term, the White House told the Beast the reason for the barrage is simply that Trump’s social media platform is hotter than ever.

“Truth Social has never been hotter, and it’s because President Trump offers his unfiltered and direct thoughts to the American people, without the biased media taking him out of context,” White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales said in a statement.

She added, “The American people have never had a president as transparent as President Trump, who shares his thoughts with them in real time on all the important issues of the day. President Trump is a one-of-a-kind leader who has his finger on the pulse of the people better than any of his predecessors.”

Trump’s barrage of posts on May 30—the Saturday after he was too busy to attend his own son’s wedding. Truth Social

In reality, the president is mired in a war with Iran that is incredibly unpopular, with Nate Silver’s polling aggregate putting Trump 23 points underwater on the issue.

While the president’s approval rating on the economy is cratering to a record low, his posting frequency on Truth Social is spiking to a record high.

We calculated that Trump’s average posts per day in May spiked to 27, equating to just over once every hour of every day.

The posts—including an AI-generated image of former Fed Chair Jerome Powell plummeting into a dumpster—came in between policy meetings at the White House and even came in bunches on the day of his eldest son’s wedding in the Bahamas, which the president said he was too busy to attend.

An earlier Beast analysis found that Trump could have received a full night’s sleep on only five nights in April, given his late-night and early-morning posting. He posted between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. on 25 nights—often into the early morning of the next day.

On April 24 alone, he made 18 posts between midnight and 2:45 a.m. The bizarre post in which he portrayed himself as Jesus Christ was posted shortly before 3 a.m. on April 13.

Trump eventually deleted this image that depicted him as Jesus Christ. Donald J. Trump/Truth Social

White House spokesman Davis Ingle offered a head-scratching explanation to the Beast’s findings at the time, telling us that America loves Trump’s manic posts—no matter the time of day.

“President Trump is the most transparent and accessible President in American history to the media, and his return to the White House saved the legacy media from going out of business,” Ingle said. “The press knows that they can’t get enough of Trump, and the American people appreciate hearing his first-hand insights on topics of importance to our country.”

The president launched a deranged attack on Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna on the morning of May 23. Donald J. Trump/Truth Social

The true “insights” gleaned from many of Trump’s posts in MAGA 2.0 are that his cognitive abilities may be slipping, experts warn.