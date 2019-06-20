Trump: Iran Made ‘Big Mistake’ in Shooting U.S. Drone

In a Thursday morning tweet, President Donald Trump wrote that “Iran made a very big mistake” by shooting down a U.S. military drone over the Strait of Hormuz. “This was an unprovoked attack on a U.S. surveillance asset in international airspace,” a spokesman for the U.S. military’s Central Command said Thursday, after Iran claimed the drone had been flying over Iranian territory. Major General Hossein Salami, chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, reportedly told Iranian state TV that the shooting down of the drone was a clear message to America. “We do not intend to engage in war with any country, but we are completely ready for the war. Today’s incident is a clear sign of this accurate message,” he said. America’s relationship with Tehran has been tense lately, after Trump withdrew from a 2005 Iran nuclear agreement and blamed Iran for attacking oil tankers on a trade route. Some fear that Trump’s tweets could bring both countries closer to war.