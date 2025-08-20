Trump Is Making Even More Changes to the White House

Former Fox News host Jeanine Pirro has revealed the latest target of Donald Trump’s White House makeovers: the historic West Colonnade. Trump has already overseen a host of renovations at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in the first months of his second term, including gilding the Oval Office, paving over the Rose Garden, and erecting giant flagpoles. He is also planning a $200 million ballroom in the East Wing. The West Colonnade, also known as the “45-second commute,” runs between the West Wing and the Executive Residence and was built during Thomas Jefferson’s presidency. While the colonnade previously had bare walls, based on the photos posted by Pirro—now serving as the U.S. Attorney for D.C.—it appears that the president has added portraits in ornate frames that now line the walls. Two portraits visible in Pirro’s photos are of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, while the rest are covered by brown paper.

.@realDonaldTrump redoing the colonnade at the White House pic.twitter.com/Y83uZVYDCV — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) August 20, 2025

