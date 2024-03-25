Trump Is Not Happy With Fox News’ Coverage of His Bank Fraud Case

Donald Trump on Sunday criticized Fox News for its coverage of his New York bank fraud case involving Attorney General Letitia James, slamming the conservative network despite the fact his son Eric had appeared on the channel just hours earlier.

The former president is rapidly approaching an important Monday deadline for him to secure a $454 million bond in the case—or face asset forfeiture.

Trump took his grievances with the right-wing network to Truth Social on Sunday, claiming, “Don’t Like the way FoxNews is reporting the Letitia James Election Interference Scam. They don’t want to discuss how ridiculous the Corrupt Judge’s fine of 450 Million Dollars is. It should be $ZERO.

“The only fraud was the valuation of Mar-a-Lago at $18,000,000 by the Crooked Judge in order to help his already fully debunked narrative. They should pay me damages for what they have done, and ultimately will. THESE ARE NOT THE PEOPLE THAT MADE AMERICA GREAT, THESE ARE THE PEOPLE THAT ARE DESTROYING AMERICA!”

The former president did not specify which program or host he directly took issue with, but the network had, as usual, appeared favorable to Trump over the course of the day.

His post came hours after Eric Trump appeared alongside Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures and maintained his family’s innocence against James in a diatribe in which he claimed, “I’m a guy that grew up in New York, my father built the skyline of New York.”

He added: “They’re making him do something that’s not physically possible...putting up a half a billion dollar bond–bonds that size do not exist in this country.” Bartiromo failed to challenge Eric in the interview.

Fox Business senior correspondent Charles Gasparino also weighed in on Fox and Friends Sunday on the possible seizure of the former president’s assets.

“It’s hard to get your head around her and her office literally taking all of Trump’s properties and becoming a landlord in New York City. They can barely do the job that they do now. This case against him is absurd.”

Trump has had an on-again off-again relationship with the network in past months, though the Rupert Murdoch-owned cable network is generally favorable towards the 77-year-old.

Trump dissed the network again in January, just days after a town hall which served as counter-programming to the Republican primary debate on CNN.

Earlier this month, The Washington Post described “a low-grade war — some of it public, much of it hidden” between the Trump campaign and Fox, a conflict in which Trump advisers are strategically seeking to divide between network executives and the right-wing hosts that continue to peddle his opinions.