CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Trump Is Telling People He’s Still Tight With Kim Jong Un
LOVE LETTERS
Read it at Axios
Former President Donald Trump has reportedly told associates that post presidency, he’s still in touch with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. The revelation was made to Axios via New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman, who has an upcoming book about the 45th president, Confidence Man. Trump tried to keep the official correspondences between himself and the North Korean leader, which he referred to as “love letters,” before the National Archives retrieved them from Mar-a-Lago. As reported by Axios, Haberman also reveals, among other things, that White House staffers believed Trump tried to destroy official documents by flushing them down commodes.