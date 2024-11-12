Trump Isn’t Going to Help Make the Cost of Eggs Any Cheaper

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Amazon and Stitcher .

It’s been a week since the 2024 presidential election, and given time to reflect, The New Abnormal co-hosts Danielle Moodie and Andy Levy have some ideas on what could have been improved by the Harris campaign.

Among those ideas, according to Levy, is the fact the campaign could have gone harder on messaging. For example, her federal ban on corporate price-gouging, which her campaign announced back in August.

“I don’t know that she talked about it ever again after that,” Levy lamented. “Eggs aren’t as expensive as they are because of inflation. They’re expensive because grocery stores, et cetera, decided they could get away with charging more.”

He adds: “If there had been stronger messaging around the fact that ‘Hey, it is the rich people that are causing this problem’...and make it very clear that you’re not paying more for eggs because of Joe Biden, you’re paying more for eggs because of the people who love Donald Trump, the rich people who again do not give a damn about you.”

Then, Dean Obeidallah, host of the The Dean Obeidallah Show on Sirius XM Radio, joins Moodie to talk about his recent piece posted on his Substack: “ Asking whether convicted felon Trump cheated in this election does NOT make you an ‘election denier. ’” He also reveals what he is hearing from his audience that calls into his show on a regular basis.