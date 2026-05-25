Trump Issues Insane Threat in 567-Word Rant

President Donald Trump has issued an insane “shooting” threat as his Iran negotiations look to have stalled.

The 79-year-old had talked up the prospect of an impending deal over the weekend, only for his tone to cool. “I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal,” he said on Sunday.

But he was back to using threats to try to force the issue on Monday, writing in an almost 600-word Truth Social rant that the “shooting” will return if Iran doesn’t play ball on a deal. He mixed this maniacal threat with an assurance that negotiations are going swimmingly.

The U.S. has brought destruction down on Iran with Israel. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

“Negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran are proceeding nicely! It will only be a Great Deal for all or, no Deal at all — Back to the Battlefront and shooting, but bigger and stronger than ever before — And nobody wants that!” he declared.

The two sides have stalled on certain components of the deal, with Trump unmoved in his insistence that Iran should at least pause its nuclear enrichment program for 20 years. The nations have both tabled conditions for an eventual amnesty, but the speed of the deal has been hampered by the fact that Iran’s Supreme Leader is in hiding with a direct line to him purposely complicated via an ad hoc network of intermediaries.

And despite these already-tricky components, Trump also wants several Middle Eastern nations to sign the Abraham Accords, a set of agreements that normalize relations between Jewish and Arab states.

Trump, pictured with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the foreign ministers of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, signs the Abraham Accords. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

With his legacy in mind, Trump, perhaps optimistically, forecast “true Power, Strength, and Peace to the Middle East for the first time in 5,000 years.”

He urged Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, and Jordan to sign, with a caveat that reads like an or else.

“If they don’t, they should not be part of this Deal in that it shows bad intention,” he said, adding that he’d like Iran to sign eventually, too.

He added: “I am mandatorily requesting that all Countries immediately sign the Abraham Accords, and that, if Iran signs its Agreement with me, as President of the United States of America, it would be an Honor to have them also be part of this unparalleled World Coalition. The Middle East would be United, Powerful, and Economically Strong, like perhaps no other area, anywhere in the World!”