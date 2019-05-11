Trump: It Would Be ‘Appropriate’ to Talk to Attorney General Barr About Potential Probe Into Biden

President Trump says he believes talking to Attorney General Bill Barr about the possibility of investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, is the “appropriate thing” to do. “Certainly it would be an appropriate thing to speak to him about, but I have not done that as of yet,” the president told Politico on Friday. “I have not spoken to him about it. Would I speak to him about it? I haven’t thought of that. I mean, you’re asking me a question I just haven’t thought of.” He also said a probe like that “could be a very big situation” for Biden, and claimed it would be an even “bigger” situation if he were a Republican.

His comments come after his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, told The New York Times he was planning a trip to Kiev, Ukraine to push forward the country's investigations into Hunter Biden's connection with a Ukrainian oligarch. Giuliani also told the newspaper one of the country's prosecutors wanted to look into allegations that Ukrainians colluded with Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign.