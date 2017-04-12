Trump: ‘It’s Not Too Late’ to Fire Comey

President Trump on Wednesday asserted that he has “confidence” in FBI Director James Comey, but suggested it’s “not too late” to remove him from his post. Trump-friendly Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo asked the president about several Obama-era officials who’ve remained in the federal government, including Comey. “Was it a mistake not to ask Jim Comey to step down from the FBI at the outset of your presidency?” she asked. “Is it too late now to ask him to step down?” In response, the president said, “No, it’s not too late, but, you know, I have confidence in him. We’ll see what happens. You know, it’s going to be interesting.” FBI chiefs serve a fixed 10-year term to free them from partisan influence, but Trump’s comments could be viewed as a subtle warning to Comey, who has recently admitted his agency is investigating alleged coordination between Russian officials and the Trump campaign.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
SHOP WITH SCOUTED