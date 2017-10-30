Trump Job Approval Hits New Low at 33 Percent

CHEAT SHEET
Just 33 percent of Americans surveyed in the latest Gallup poll approve of President Donald Trump’s job performance—a new low for him. Sixty-two percent of the approximately 1,500 Americans surveyed said they disapproved of the 45th president’s performance thus far. Trump’s previous low in the Gallup poll came mid-August, when his ratings sank to 34 percent approval. The 33-percent approval rate is lower than Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, or Ronald Reagan ever received during their tenures. The poll was conducted before Monday’s news of Mueller indictments of former Trump campaign staffers Paul Manafort, Kevin Gates, and George Papadopoulos.