Trump: John Kerry ‘Should Be Prosecuted’ Under Logan Act

President Trump on Thursday said former Secretary of State John Kerry should be prosecuted for allegedly violating the Logan Act by talking to Iran. “What I’d like to see with Iran, I’d like to see them call me,” Trump said at a press conference. “John Kerry speaks to them a lot, and John Kerry tells them not to call. That’s a violation of the Logan Act, and frankly he should be prosecuted on that.” The Logan Act bars unauthorized citizens from negotiating with foreign governments. In a statement to CNN, Kerry’s spokesperson said Trump’s comments are “simple wrong.” “He’s wrong about the facts, wrong about the law, and sadly he’s been wrong about how to use diplomacy to keep America safe,” the spokesperson said. Last month, Trump accused Kerry, who helped negotiate the Iran nuclear deal, of giving “VERY BAD advice” to Iran. “Big violation of Logan Act?” the president questioned. Last year, Kerry reportedly said that he sat down with the Iranian foreign minister a few times after leaving office to discuss the Iran deal.