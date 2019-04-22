Trump Accuses John Kerry of Giving Iran ‘Very Bad’ Advice on Oil After Ending Sanctions Waivers

The day he said he would be ending waivers from sanctions on Iran’s oil exports, President Trump slammed former Secretary of State John Kerry for giving Iran “VERY BAD” advice. “Saudi Arabia and others in OPEC will more than make up the Oil Flow difference in our now Full Sanctions on Iranian Oil,” Trump tweeted Monday morning. “Iran is being given VERY BAD advice by @JohnKerry and people who helped him lead the U.S. into the very bad Iran Nuclear Deal. Big violation of Logan Act?” It’s not clear exactly what “advice” Trump is referring to, but some right-wing sites have alleged that the Trump administration’s top Iran envoy met with Kerry in February, and that Kerry has been in repeated contact with Iranian officials since leaving office. The Logan Act prohibits unauthorized personnel from engaging with foreign governments with which the United States has a dispute.