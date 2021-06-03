Trump Admin Seized New York Times Reporters’ Phone Records
FREE-ISH PRESS
The Justice Department under former President Donald Trump seized phone records from four reporters for The New York Times while investigating a leak likely related to former FBI Director James Comey, the Times reports. The Justice Department disclosed the seizure of the records from Matt Apuzzo, Adam Goldman, Eric Lichtblau, and Michael Schmidt on Wednesday, adding to notices that the department took similar measures when targeting reporters for CNN and The Washington Post. Times executive editor Dean Baquet said in a statement, “Seizing the phone records of journalists profoundly undermines press freedom.” President Joe Biden said last month that he would not permit the Justice Department to seize reporters’ phone records while he is in office.