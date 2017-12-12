Trump: Kirsten Gillibrand ‘Would Do Anything’ for Donations

Read it at Twitter
President Trump responded to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s calls for him to resign on Monday in typically forthright fashion during an early-morning Twitter tirade. He claimed the New York Democrat had “come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them).” He also accused the “lightweight” senator of being disloyal to the Clintons after she said that in retrospect she believed President Clinton should have resigned after allegations of sexual misconduct were made against him.
Within the hour, Gillibrand returned fire: