Trump Lashes Out at Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’

Donald Trump has yet again publicly lost his temper with a member of the press.

The president reacted venomously while standing beside the more composed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, ahead of their sit-down meeting at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday afternoon.

Asked whether he was “prepared to sign a security agreement,” 79-year-old Trump snapped: “Well, it depends what the security agreement says. What a dumb question. Nobody even knows what the security agreement is going to say.”

President Zelensky watched on as Donald Trump criticized a reporter's 'dumb question.' X/@atrupar

He continued: “But there will be a security agreement, it will be a strong agreement, and the European nations are very much involved, and they’ve been very much involved in protection, et cetera. But the European nations have been really great.”

Trump posted about the meeting with Zelensky on Truth Social shortly before it occurred, adding that he‘d just gotten off the phone with Vladimir Putin.

“I just had a good and very productive telephone call with President Putin of Russia prior to my meeting, at 1:00 P.M. today, with President Zelensky of Ukraine,” he wrote.

Trump said that he'd had a 'very productive' call with Vladimir Putin prior to the Zelensky meeting, despite Putin having bombed Kyiv a day prior. Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

“The meeting will take place in the main dining room of Mar-a-Lago. Press is invited. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT.”

While Trump described the phone call as “very productive,” actions from Putin over the weekend suggest that he may not be on the same page when it comes to brokering peace with Ukraine.

Just hours before Zelensky met Trump, the Russian Embassy in Kenya shared an AI-generated video on X, showing the Ukrainian leader receiving a pair of handcuffs for Christmas and a U.S. dollar–shaped Christmas ornament shattering on the ground.

Hours before that, and one day before the peace talks, Putin bombed Kyiv, despite Trump’s envoy Jared Kushner claiming that Russia was “fully committed” to ending the war.

While it was a male reporter who gained Trump’s ire this time, the president is building a reputation for attacking female journalists.

The president has a habit of losing his temper with reporters, particularly women. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Just this month, he branded ABC’s Rachel Scott “an obnoxious, a terrible—actually a terrible—reporter" after she asked him about why video footage of Pete Hegseth’s “double tap” boat strike wasn’t being released, and told NBC News’ Yamiche Alcindor to be “nice and easy” before calling her “aggressive.”