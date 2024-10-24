Trump Lashes Out in All Directions as Harris Joins His Ex-Aides in Calling Him a Fascist

After his presidential opponent Kamala Harris twice called him a fascist on Wednesday, Donald Trump is posting through it.

“Comrade Kamala sees that she is losing, and losing badly, especially after stealing the Race from Crooked Joe Biden,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “So now she is increasingly raising her rhetoric, going so far as to call me Adolf Hitler, and anything else that comes to her warped mind. She is a Threat to Democracy, and not fit to be President of the United States — And her Polling so indicates!”

To be clear, Harris did not call Trump Hitler, but she did respond to dual reports—by The Atlantic and The New York Times—that he harbors an enduring admiration for Hitler. In remarks delivered outside the vice-presidential residence, she called Trump a “fascist” who wanted “unchecked power,“ and who had become ”increasingly unhinged and unstable.”

And at a CNN town hall that evening, she doubled down. Asked if she believes Trump to be a fascist, Harris told host Anderson Cooper: “Yes, I do.”

"I do believe that Donald Trump is unstable -- increasingly unstable -- and unfit to serve" -- Kamala Harris begins the CNN town hall by making the case against Trump and highlighting John Kelly's "911 call to the American people" pic.twitter.com/tvRbUltqDS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2024

“I also believe that the people who know him best on this subject should be trusted,” she added, referring to retired generals Mark Milley and John Kelly, former Trump appointees who’ve both sounded the alarm.

Trump’s spokesperson has denied the allegations, whereas Trump himself has opted to target his detractors directly. In a Truth Social post, Trump called Kelly—who spoke at length with the Times—a “lowlife” suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome Hatred.”

At an Atlanta event hosted by the ultraconservative youth group, Turning Point USA, he went after Harris.

“This woman is crazy,” Trump said Wednesday evening, as reported by The Guardian. He eventually added: “She’s not a smart person. She’s a low IQ individual.”

The GOP candidate also encouraged voters to send Harris the following message: “You’re the worst ever. There’s never been anybody like you. You can’t put two sentences together. The world is laughing at us because of you.”

In the same speech, The Guardian records Trump as saying, “Google is treating us much better. Do you notice that? What happened to Google?” and “McDonald’s was one of the most viewed things that [Google] ever had.”

Just something to keep in mind.