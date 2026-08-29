Trump Launches Vile Attack on Female Reporter for Revealing His 9/11 Diva Fit

Donald Trump unleashed a vicious attack Friday on New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman over a story about his plans for the 25th anniversary of 9/11—even as his own comments appeared to confirm the report.

Trump called Haberman “Maggot,” his longtime nickname for her, and denigrated her appearance in a lengthy Truth Social post. Haberman, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and co-author of Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, was one of four reporters who bylined the story, but Trump singled her out.

Maggie Haberman at a White House press conference. Win McNamee/Getty Images

He claimed Haberman had “made up a story” that he would not attend the World Trade Center ceremony for the 25th anniversary of the terror attacks, “because they won’t let me make a speech, and I’m going to the Pentagon in D.C., because I’m a featured speaker.”

Trump insisted in his post: “I would love not to speak, because I’m speaking all the time, and this is a day to remember the victims, and their beautiful family members.”

Yet Trump will be speaking at the Pentagon’s September 11th ceremony, where he is the featured speaker. He told reporters Friday that he won’t be going to the World Trade Center ceremony “because I’m going to the Pentagon instead.”

Two unnamed sources told the Times that Trump’s team had “signaled” to New York officials that he planned to attend their ceremony, only to change course after he learned he would not be allowed to speak.

The National September 11 Memorial and Museum has barred politicians from speaking at the annual Ground Zero commemoration since 2012, in an effort to keep the focus on victims and their families. Vice President JD Vance is now slated to attend; he will not be speaking.

In his lengthy Truth Social post, Trump blasted the Times as “failing” and a purveyor of “corrupt news,” and Haberman as a “SCAMMER” and a “PHONY.” He threatened mysterious new revelations in his ongoing $15 billion defamation and libel suit against the newspaper and book publisher Penguin Random House, alleging both sought to destroy his business and political reputation. The Times is seeking dismissal of the suit.

Trump also threatened “another new lawsuit” against the Pulitzer Prize Board, which awarded a team of Times reporters, including Haberman, for its reporting on Russia’s attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Trump's attack on Maggie Haberman. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Trump called Haberman a “stalker” who “should be forced to turn over any and all money that she’s made through her fake reporting on me.”

The Daily Beast reached out to the White House, The New York Times, and Haberman for comment.

Critics slammed the president’s post on social media. CNN’s Jake Tapper called Trump’s comments “disgusting and beneath the office.”

CNN's Jake Tapper slams back. x/Jake Tapper

One critic wrote on X: “Calling her Maggot Hagerman is revolting. It is f---ing disgusting. [Haberman] is an incredible journalist. Donald Trump needs to shut his damn mouth.”

Another wrote: “The president treats women nastier than anyone else in politics. And I’m pretty sure [Trump aide] Natalie Harp is the stalker, not Maggie Haberman.”