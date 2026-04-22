Triggered Trump Launches Vile Insult at Black Justice

President Donald Trump has attacked the U.S. Supreme Court’s only Black female justice ahead of a widely anticipated ruling on his bid to upend birthright citizenship in America.

In an angry tirade on Truth Social, Trump claimed that the court’s three liberal justices—Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson—“stick together like glue, NEVER failing to wander from the warped and perverse policies, ideas, and cases put before them.”

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks to the 2025 Supreme Court Fellows Program, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. Jacquelyn Martin/via REUTERS

But he singled out Jackson in particular as “that new, Low IQ person, that somehow found her way to the bench.”

Jackson made history in 2022 when then-President Joe Biden selected her as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court in its 232-year history.

Announcing her nomination at the time, Biden described her “as one of our nation’s brightest legal minds” and declared that “for too long, our governments and our courts haven’t looked like America.”

U.S. President Joe Biden embraces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during a celebration of her confirmation as the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

“I believe it’s time that we had a court that reflects the full talents and greatness of our nation with a nominee of extraordinary qualifications, and that we inspire all young people to believe that they can one day serve their country at the highest level,” he said.

But despite Jackson’s qualifications—magna cum laude at Harvard University; clerk for former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer; judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals, Trump reverted to a familiar insult on Thursday as he raged against the court more broadly.

Over the years, the president has regularly used the term “low IQ” to describe women and people of color.

Targets of his attacks include former vice president Kamala Harris, Somali-born Congresswoman Ilhan Omar; Palestinian-American Rashida Tlaib and Democratic firebrand Jasmine Crockett.

“For you to be in charge of the WHOLE country, you sure do have my name in your mouth a lot,” Crockett fired back after one of his insults last year.

Texas Rep Jasmine Crockett speaks to reporters after a House Oversight Committee closed-door virtual deposition with Ghislaine Maxwell on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on February 9, 2026. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

“Every time you say my name, you’re reminding the world that you’re terrified of smart, bold Black women telling the truth and holding you accountable. So keep talking...”

He also described Democrat House leader Hakeem Jeffries this week as a “low IQ person” after Democrats criticized his approach to the Iran war.

But Jeffries fired back, telling MS NOW: “What’s so ironic is that Donald Trump is clearly the dumbest person ever to sit at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

By comparison, the president has often talked up his own IQ, bragged about passing three cognitive tests (which are essentially screening tests for dementia) and has previously referred to himself as a “very stable genius.”

In a separate Truth Social tirade on Thursday, he also referred to himself as an “extraordinarily brilliant person” as he lashed out at voters in Virginia backing a ballot measure that will help Democrats this November.

“As everyone knows, I am an extraordinarily brilliant person, and even I had no idea what the hell they were talking about in the Referendum,” he wrote.

Trump’s latest attack on Jackson came during a wild rant against the court more broadly—including his own conservative justices—for striking down his signature tariff policy and questioning his push to end birthright citizenship.

The 6-3 tariff ruling was a major blow to Trump, undercutting one of his biggest tools for reshaping U.S. trade and pressuring other countries.

Birthright citizenship is one of the most consequential Constitutional decisions the court will make this year, determining whether all children born in the United States can continue to automatically receive citizenship.

In a sign of how much is at stake, Trump sat in on the hearing earlier this month, staring down the bench as they quizzed his legal team about the policy.

But the president abruptly exited after some of his own conservative justices—including Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch—did not appear convinced.

With a possible defeat looming, Trump wrote on Thursday: “The Republican Justices don’t stick together, they give the Democrats win after win, like a 159 Billion Dollar pile of cash on a completely ridiculous Tariff decision, and nasty, one sided questions on the country destroying subject of Birthright Citizenship, something which virtually NO OTHER COUNTRY IN THE WORLD IS STUPID ENOUGH TO ALLOW.

“It was meant for the babies of slaves, not for the babies of Chinese Billionaires. No, certain “Republican” Justices have just gone weak, stupid, and bad, completely violating what they “supposedly” stood for,” he added.