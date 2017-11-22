Trump: LaVar Ball Is a ‘Poor Man’s Don King’

President Trump on Wednesday morning unleashed a torrent of pre-dawn insults at LaVar Ball, the father of a UCLA basketball player arrested this month in China, over the fact that Ball did not thank him for the players’ secured return. Trump called Ball an “ungrateful fool” and “a poor man’s version of Don King,” referring to the controversial and flamboyant boxing promoter (and Trump supporter). “It wasn’t the White House, it wasn’t the State Department, it wasn’t father LaVar’s so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long term prison sentence - IT WAS ME,” Trump tweeted around 5:30 a.m. “Too bad! LaVar is just a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair. Just think LaVar, you could have spent the next 5 to 10 years during Thanksgiving with your son in China, but no NBA contract to support you.” He added, “But remember LaVar, shoplifting is NOT a little thing. It’s a really big deal, especially in China. Ungrateful fool!”
