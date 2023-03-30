CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Trump Lawyer: He’ll Surrender Early Next Week
HANDS UP
It looks like they won’t need to drag Donald Trump out of Mar-a-Lago in cuffs. The ex-president’s attorney says he expects his just-indicted client to go to New York City next week to be arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court. It’s worth noting that Trump does have a tendency to change his mind—but if he decides not to come voluntarily, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis say he won’t help roust him. “Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda,” said DeSantis, who is likely to run against Trump for the GOP presidential nomination.