CHEAT SHEET
REALLY?
Trump Lawyers Threaten to Sue CNN for ‘Substantial’ Payment
Lawyers for President Trump and his re-election campaign reportedly threatened to sue CNN in a letter, alleging the network has been falsely advertising itself as a news organization. According to Reuters, the Oct. 16 letter called on the network’s executives to discuss an “appropriate resolution” with them that would include a “substantial” payment of damages. A CNN spokesman said the letter was “nothing more than a desperate PR stunt” that did not “merit a response.” The letter was reportedly signed by Charles Harder, who previously threatened a libel lawsuit over Michael Wolff’s book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. While the president has often called media entities and journalists “fake news” and “the enemy of the people,” his legal team has yet to file a lawsuit against any of the media organizations he’s singled out.