Trump Lays Groundwork to Slap His Name All Over Historic Event

President Donald Trump wants to make America’s most celebrated moment in modern history all about himself.

The Trump Organization filed several trademark applications last week related to America’s 250th anniversary celebration, according to a NOTUS report on Sunday.

One trademark, filed by Trump’s holding company, DTTM Operations, LLC, on Friday, pertains to a “Trump 250″ image to be used on different merchandise, including golf balls, coffee cups, clothing items, and more.

The Trump Organization filed a trademark application for the bold type logo on Friday. U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

A trademark application for another image that “consists of the word TRUMP and a design of five aircrafts followed by converging contrails” was also filed on Friday, and is intended for use on merchandise.

Another logo design features Trump's name under five jets with converging contrails. U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

The holding company also submitted a wordmark application that would protect the phrase “Trump 250″ on Friday, NOTUS adds.

On Tuesday, the Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, all of whom were appointed to their positions by Trump, also filed a trademark application for a logo of “The Trump Kennedy Center.”

The Trump Organization and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts applied for a trademark of a logo depicting "The Trump Kennedy Center." U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

The Trump Organization was founded by Trump but is now run by two of his sons, Eric and Donald Jr., both of whom also oversee the organization’s mobile service venture, Trump Mobile.

Though the company announced its flagship T1 model smartphone last summer and marketed it for $500 with a $100 down payment, the phones have yet to be delivered to consumers.

The T1 Phone was initially supposed to ship in late August SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A customer service representative told the Daily Beast last month that the phones were delayed for the third time until March for “field testing.”

Trump, 79, has done a lot to hype up the nation’s 250th-anniversary festivities come summertime.

“The most spectacular birthday party the world has ever seen,” as the president calls it, will be a months-long celebration. For it, the president has promised an Ultimate Fighting Championship match at the White House on his birthday in June, an INDYCAR race on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and the construction of a $100 million arch.

In December, Trump also announced the “Patriot Games,” an “unprecedented athletic competition” that will pit high school athletes from across the country against each other in a four-day contest. Similar to the dystopian young-adult series The Hunger Games, each state and territory will have a male and female representative.