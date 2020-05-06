Box Scores Show Trump Lied His Ass Off About Being a High School Baseball Legend
Here’s a shock—President Trump, who has repeatedly boasted about how great he was at baseball in high school and how he could totally have gone pro if he’d wanted to, actually pretty much sucked at it. Slate has managed to unearth nine box scores from Trump’s time at New York Military Academy, which showed a four-for-29 batting record in his sophomore, junior, and senior seasons, with three runs batted in and a single run scored. Trump’s batting average in the nine games Slate found box scores for stood at a disappointing .138. Slate asked The Athletic’s Keith Law, a senior baseball writer, if Trump’s numbers sounded like those of someone who could have gone pro. “You don’t hit .138 for some podunk, cold-weather high school playing the worst competition you could possibly imagine,” Law said. “It’s absolutely laughable. He hit .138—he couldn’t fucking hit, that’s pretty clear.”