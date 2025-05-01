Trump Lining Up ‘Bumbling F***ing Idiot’ to Replace ‘Idiot’ Waltz

President Donald Trump is tipped to make his special envoy Steve Witkoff his next national security adviser after ousting Mike Waltz, according to reports.

Witkoff, who was branded a “bumbling f---ing idiot” by a White House insider, is the leading candidate to replace Waltz—slammed as a “f---ing idiot” by another White House source—after Trump officials lost confidence in Waltz over weeks of scandal and chaos engulfing the president’s national security team, according to Politico.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.