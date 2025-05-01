Trumpland

Trump Lining Up ‘Bumbling F***ing Idiot’ to Replace ‘Idiot’ Waltz

SMALL SHOES TO FILL

The president is looking for a new national security adviser after giving Signalgate star Mike Waltz the boot.

Dan Ladden-Hall
Dan Ladden-Hall 

Breaking News Editor

President Donald Trump holds a rally at Macomb Community College in Warren, Michigan on April 29, 2025.
Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

President Donald Trump is tipped to make his special envoy Steve Witkoff his next national security adviser after ousting Mike Waltz, according to reports.

Witkoff, who was branded a “bumbling f---ing idiot” by a White House insider, is the leading candidate to replace Waltz—slammed as a “f---ing idiot” by another White House source—after Trump officials lost confidence in Waltz over weeks of scandal and chaos engulfing the president’s national security team, according to Politico.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

