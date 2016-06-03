Trump: ‘Look at My African-American Over Here’

CHEAT SHEET
During a Friday campaign rally in Redding, California, presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump illustrated his “tremendous” support from black voters by pointing to a black man in the crowd, exclaiming, “Look at my African-American over here!”
The real-estate mogul used the unnamed black male to relay a story about how the media allegedly mistook his black supporter “cold-clocking” a protester in a Ku Klux Klan-like hood to be a Trump anti-protester. “We had a case where we had an African-American guy who is a fan of mine, great fan, great guy,” he said before pointing. “Look at my African-American over here. Look at him! Are you the greatest?”