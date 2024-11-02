Trump Losing Sleep Over Polling Numbers Days Before Election

Donald Trump is reportedly losing sleep, battling anxiety, and obsessing over his polling numbers as the GOP nominee hopes to hang his hat on any sign that he will return to the White House.

A campaign official told Axios that Trump is asking more questions and pushing his staff to work even more to ensure that he will come out ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris come Election Day.

“Trump’s anxiety is evident in his late-night and early morning calls to aides in which he peppers them with questions on how things are going—and whether they think he’ll win,” Axios reported.

The former president had some of his fears assuaged after his chief pollster, Tony Fabrizio, released a memo alleging that he was in a better position to win the election compared to his previous three campaigns, reported Axios.

However, depending on the data used and the affiliations of the person doing the polling, someone could be “putting their finger on the scale,” as polling guru Nate Silver recently put it.

And Trump reportedly isn’t the only one in his party concerned about the numbers and voter turnout.

If men don’t show up to vote, “Kamala is president,” tweeted Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk. “It’s that simple.”

“Men need to swamp the polls on Election Day and prior” to help Trump win,” added Gavin Wax, president of the New York Young Republican Club, in a text to Axios.

Harris’ campaign team has predicted a narrow win, but a win no less, for her come Tuesday.