Trump-Loving ‘Dilbert’ Creator Scott Adams Dies at 68

Scott Adams, the MAGA-aligned creator of the iconic Dilbert comic strip, has died at 68.

Adams’ ex-wife, Shelly Miles, announced his death during a Tuesday episode of a Real Coffee with Scott Adams livestream.

Miles said that the cartoonist died in Hospice care, seven months after he announced he was battling metastatic prostate cancer. He made his diagnosis just as former President Joe Biden announced he was also battling prostate cancer.

Scott Adams continued his show while battling cancer. Scott Adams / Rumble

“I have the same cancer that Joe Biden has,” he said in a statement then. “I also have prostate cancer that has also spread to my bones, but I’ve had it longer than he’s had it—well, longer than he’s admitted having it. I expect to be checking out from this domain sometime this summer.”

Adams’ death comes a week after he revealed he had “essentially zero” chance of recovery. He revealed last month that he was paralyzed below the waist.

President Donald Trump vowed to help the cartoonist in November. Truth Social

In November, he appealed for help from President Donald Trump to obtain the drug Pluvicto. The president responded on social media, “On it.”

Trump, 79, shared a tribute to Adams on Tuesday, but made it mostly about himself.

Scott Adams with his character, Dilbert. San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst N/San Francisco Chronicle via Gett

“Sadly, the Great Influencer, Scott Adams, has passed away,” Trump wrote. “He was a fantastic guy, who liked and respected me when it wasn’t fashionable to do so. He bravely fought a long battle against a terrible disease. My condolences go out to his family, and all of his many friends and listeners. He will be truly missed. God bless you, Scott!”

President Donald Trump shared this tribute after Scott Adams’ death was announced. Truth Social

At its peak, Dilbert ran in 2,000 newspapers across 65 countries.

However, papers began dropping the comic strip after Adams, a longtime supporter of Trump, advised his white podcast listeners to “get the f--- away” from Black people. Adams told Fox News shortly after that the removals were the result of “wokeness.”

Adams defended his remark in an interview on NewsNation, claiming Black Americans were not upset by it.

“What I want your audience to know is that when I complained about Black people having a bad attitude about white people, that was me saying nothing about Black people,” he told Chris Cuomo. “It was saying, ‘I don’t want to be around people who have a bad feeling about me.’”

He continued, “It’s almost entirely white people that canceled me. It might be entirely because they’re the ones that own the publishing companies and the newspapers.”

Best President ever.



Thank you, President Trump. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) November 3, 2025

The Windham, New York, native continued to praise Trump publicly in his final months.