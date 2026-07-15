Trump Made 3 Times More in White House Than in Business

President Donald Trump’s first year back in the White House was his most lucrative one yet.

Trump, 80, took in a staggering $2.4 billion in 2025, according to a new Forbes analysis of his financial disclosure report, bond filings, securities documents, and court records.

That figure, which combines operating revenue with proceeds from asset sales, is three times the $760 million Trump received in 2024 and 6,000 times his presidential salary of $400,000.

President Donald Trump has been raking it in since returning to the White House.

The striking new figure does not include proceeds from his stock sales, which seem to have been mostly reinvested in the market, according to Forbes, which also reports that he took in large sums from Mar-a-Lago and his international licensing business.

The bulk of the $1.4 billion year-over-year increase came from cryptocurrency, which Trump described as “highly volatile and based on thin air” before his sons launched their own crypto venture, World Liberty Financial.

“I am not a fan of Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies, which are not money,” Trump wrote in a 2019 social media post. “Unregulated Crypto Assets can facilitate unlawful behavior, including drug trade and other illegal activity…”

Donald Trump posts about crypto in 2019. X

But that is well in the past now. Since he became a cryptocurrency champion, Trump has raked in hundreds of millions of dollars from sales of his $TRUMP memecoin and WLF’s sale of its own tokens.

Reached for comment, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly told the Daily Beast: “As President Trump said, he has a lot of assets because he was a massively successful businessman prior to becoming President, which was why he was elected to office in the first place.”

Kelly added, “All of the President’s assets are held in fully discretionary accounts managed by independent third-party financial institutions. There are no conflicts of interest.”

Trump’s windfall was first revealed when his annual financial disclosure report was released in June. The report showed that he made at least $2.2 billion in 2025 from his crypto venture, real estate assets, legal settlements, and other income streams.

The $Trump meme coin in all its glory. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization told the Daily Beast last month, “This disclosure once again demonstrates that The Trump Organization continues to maintain a strong financial position, supported by world class, valuable assets, substantial liquidity and a conservative balance sheet. Our debt remains incredibly low relative to the size and strength of our overall portfolio, reflecting an extremely underleveraged financial position.”

Earlier this month, Trump personally tried to brush off concerns surrounding his wealth.

“I don’t get involved in my personal—we have funds that run my money,” he told reporters. “Well, I’ve made a lot of money before I became president, and they invest my money, and I don’t talk to them. I never—I don’t even speak to them. So I have many people, I don’t know what they call [them], closed accounts or something. You put your money in, and that’s it. I don’t talk to them. They’re big institutions, and they run it.”