Trump Made Birther Comment to Move On

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at BuzzFeed News
Donald Trump gave an interview to a local Ohio television station on Wednesday during which he was asked why he suddenly changed his mind on his birther lie last week, after pushing it for many years. “Well, I just want to get on with, you now, we want to get on with the campaign,” Trump said to ABC6 in Ohio. “And a lot of people were asking me questions. And you know, we want to talk about jobs, we want to talk about the military, we want to talk about ISIS and how to get rid of ISIS. We want to really talk about bringing jobs back to this area because you’ve been decimated. So we really want to just get back on the subject of jobs, military, taking care of our vets, etc.” He noticeably did not say what he believed now.