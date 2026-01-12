Trump Makes Bombshell Admission About Melania’s New Movie

Donald Trump has revealed he has yet to watch all of a new documentary about his wife Melania, only a few weeks from its release.

Amazon reportedly paid $40 million to fund the project which promises “unprecedented access” to the first lady in the 20 days before her husband’s second presidential inauguration.

The film will premiere on Jan. 30, but on Sunday, Trump admitted he had yet to see all of the documentary centered on his wife of 20 years.

“I’ve seen pieces of it,” the 79-year-old told reporters as part of a press gaggle on Air Force One.

Donald Trump says he's not yet watched all of the Melania documentary. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“It’s incredible,” he said. “I tell you, I think it’s going to do very [well]. She did a book and the book was a big No. 1 bestseller and this is a movie and, uh, it seems to be captivating a lot of people’s attention. It’s, uh, very good.”

The 79-year-old did confirm he had managed to secure the “Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center” to stage his wife’s premiere, saying it was “very exciting.” The exact premiere date has yet to be confirmed.

“It’s a very hot ticket, I tell you,” Trump claimed of the launch, before randomly name-dropping the former Canadian ice hockey player Wayne Gretzky.

“Wayne Gretzky and his wife Janet, beautiful wife, great wife. They said last night, ‘Gee, I want to go to...’ A lot of... everybody wants tickets to the premiere. I think it’s going to be great.”

The documentary follows Melania Trump in the days before her husband's second presidential inauguration. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The trailer for Melania has now had over 10 million views on YouTube. It begins with the 55-year-old looking directly into the camera at the start of her husband’s second inauguration day and saying, “Here we go again”

One scene in the trailer, however, mirrors Trump’s comments on Air Force One.

During the preview, Melania takes a call from her husband where he is heard asking her, “Did you watch it?”

“I did not,” she replied. “Yeah, I will see it on the news.” The trailer does not explain what Trump was referring to.

Melania was directed by Brett Ratner, who has worked on Rush Hour and X-Men: The Last Stand.

He also appeared in the recent release of photos from the Epstein files, being photographed with the late French model agent and Epstein associate Jean-Luc Brunel.

The movie is something of a comeback for director Brett Ratner. GP/Star Max/GC Images

The late Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre said in a lawsuit that she had sex with Brunel as a minor on several occasions.

The documentary is somewhat of a comeback for Ratner. His Hollywood career stalled after he was accused of sexual assault and harassment by multiple women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge. Ratner has denied the claims.

After the release of the trailer, The View co-host Joy Behar quipped that Ratner was the perfect choice for the documentary: “If he had somebody direct it who didn’t have a record in some kind of sexual assault, I would be surprised,” she said. “I mean, this tracks.”

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration in December 2024 and reportedly had a private meeting with the president at the White House last July.

Former Trump administration official Miles Taylor called out the Melania trailer, posting on X, “We all realize what this is, right? This should be filed under Amazon’s ‘lobbying expenses,’”

