Melania Gives a Tour of Her Tacky Taste in New Trailer

Melania Trump’s self-produced documentary promises a “behind-the-scenes look” at her inner thoughts. But the only thing revealed in the trailer is her tacky taste.

The first lady dropped a teaser for her upcoming film, Melania, on Wednesday ahead of its theatrical release on Jan. 30. The one-minute clip, viewed 2.4 million times at the time of publication, is stacked with glamor shots of the first lady captured in the 20 days leading up to now-President Donald Trump’s second term.

The trailer for the Amazon MGM Studios flick opens with the 55-year-old preparing to enter the U.S. Capitol rotunda on her husband’s second inauguration day. Melania looks directly at the camera, smiles softly, and says, “Here we go again,” as melodramatic classical music swells in the background.

"Here we go again," Melania says in the trailer for her new movie. X

A montage of histrionic shots of the Slovenian-born former model follows. Dressed in designer clothes and oversized blackout shades, she struts down private jet runways and White House hallways. In one such shot, Melania’s high-heeled stiletto boot flicks out of a government vehicle onto the tarmac—strikingly reminiscent of an iconic scene in The Devil Wears Prada.

Melania's footwear is heavily featured throughout the trailer. Screenshot/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

The words “Witness History” flash onscreen in bold font between sequences that appear to show the design process of her strapless black-and-white inauguration ball gown, along with several more shots of her boxy sunglasses.

“Everyone wants to know, so here it is,” the first lady is heard saying in a voiceover throughout the montage.

The designer of Melania's gown reportedly said it's meant to resemble a "a ribbon encircling a bouquet of flowers," WWD reported. Screenshot/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Melania will premiere in theatres only on Jan. 20. Screenshot/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Melania's large sunglasses are a staple in many of her looks. X

What, exactly, “everybody wants to know” is unclear. The trailer offers few additional clues beyond another close-up of Melania’s feet—this time in classic heels—strutting up the steps of a private plane, as well as a glimpse of the photoshoot that produced her official portrait, which Vogue slammed as “boardroom pastiche” that makes her look like a “freelance magician.”

Known-mama’s boy Barron Trump is also featured in the trailer, embracing Melania at Trump’s second inauguration and waving to MAGA supporters at a campaign rally for his father.

The president appears as well, in perhaps the only eyebrow-raising moment of the clip. At the end of the trailer, Melania answers a phone call from Trump.

Melania telling her husband that she missed his big moment. "Melania" the Movie

“Hi, Mr. President, congratulations,” she warmly greets the 79-year-old.

“Did you watch it?” Trump can be heard asking.

Melania’s tone shifts. “I did not. Yeah, I will see it on the news,” she bluntly replies.

It is unclear what the exchange was referring to.

Another moment sure to titillate the MAGA masses shows Melania chiming in on a speech rehearsal by her husband. “My proudest legacy will be that of peacemaker,” the president-elect says.

“Peacemaker and unifier,” she interjects.

Melania was an executive producer on the film. Screenshot/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

The film is directed by Brett Ratner, best known for the Rush Hour franchise and X-Men: The Last Stand. Melania is credited as an executive producer.

After the trailer’s release, MAGA media figures lavished it with praise, while critics were less impressed.

“Amazon paid a $40 million bribe for content the White House press office could’ve made (and seemingly did!),” podcaster Tommy Vietor wrote to his more than 500,000 followers. Former Trump administration official Miles Taylor also took aim at the trailer—and its ethics.

“We all realize what this is, right? This should be filed under Amazon’s ‘lobbying expenses,’” wrote the former senior Department of Homeland Security official on X.